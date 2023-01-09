CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County.

According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft.

The release states three men stole the woman’s purse, which contained $60 and credit cards, and then took off in a white minivan.

State police say the white minivan was later found at the ShopRite in Tobyhanna Township by Pocono Mountain Regional Police along with a man matching the description of one of the accused.

The suspect, who was later identified as 55-year-old Juan Diez Gutierrez, took off on foot but was later arrested, according to police.

State police say the white minivan and three men have been involved in similar robberies across New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. State police are continuing to investigate.