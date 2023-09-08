MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say three teens and one adult are being charged after a drive-by shooting occurred in Monroe County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 3 around 12:50 a.m., troopers were called to Hilltop Ciricle in Middle Smithfield Township for a reported shooting.

Police said a victim was planning to meet with an 18-year-old woman outside of his home. When a car pulled up to his house, the victim believed it to be Gaito, but instead was met with gunshots aiming towards him.

The victim ran into the house and went back outside with his father to look for evidence. While the two were standing outside the car returned driving directly towards the victim and his father, PSP stated.

The two ran back inside the house as more gunshots were fired, hitting the front banister of the outdoor steps that ricocheted through the front door and hit the victim in his leg, as stated in the release.

Troopers say they later learned the 18-year-old woman was communicating with the victim to set him up to meet with “opposition gang members.”

As a result of the investigation, three 18-year-olds, two men one woman, and one 23-year-old woman have been charged with conspiring to commit attempted homicide and other related charges.