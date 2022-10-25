WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested three teens that say were involved in an armed robbery incident that occurred Monday in Williamsport.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police Department, on Monday around 4:15 p.m. officers were called to the 1100 block of Market Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers said they were told by a witness that two victims went to their homes asking for help after a shooting/robbery.

Investigators stated they were told by the victims that three people came up to them on the sidewalk demanding whatever items they had on them.

The victims ran and said one suspect was pointing a gun at them stating that they would shoot if the victims did not give them what they wanted, according to court documents.

As stated in the affidavit, one victim was patted down by a suspect and the second victim got her purse stolen after a suspect ripped it off her shoulder.

Before leaving the scene one suspect turned back to the victims as they were speaking to a passerby firing a gun at them saying “if you get into a car…they will get killed with you.”

Police say they located the three suspects matching the description given to police in the area of Cherry Street and Hawthorne Avenue.

The suspects were identified as Nyreese Talibba Turner, 19, of Williamsport, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old boy.

Turner has been charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and theft. She was taken to the Lycoming County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 3.