MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting an incident where they say three teens caused over $3,000 worth of damage to a Spirit Halloween store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 21 between 6-7 p.m. three teens ages 15, 16, and 17, all of Mifflinburg, entered an unauthorized area of a mall in Monroe Township.

Police say inside the Spirit Halloween store the three caused damage to the building in the amount of $3,696.

State police said juvenile petitions were complete and submitted to the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office.