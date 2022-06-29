HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for three people they believe are involved in a home invasion that took place in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, the incident occurred Wednesday around 5:00 a.m. at a residence along Nanticoke Street in Hanover Township.

Police believe the three individuals pictured below were involved in the home invasion.

Pictures are credited to Hanover Township Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the three suspects is asked to contact Hanover Township Police Department Detective Division at 570-825-1250.