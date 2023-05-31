SALEM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking to help identify three possible suspects involved in a stolen truck crash near an elementary school.

According to the Salem Township Police Department, on May 23 around 3:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Berwick Area School track next to Salem Elementary for a reported crash.

Once officers arrived they found a stole gray 2019 Nissan Pathfinder with no one in or around the SUV. Investigators were able to get security video of the incident and saw the car driving around the school track and crashing into a fence.

Police say two suspects then fired a handgun at the stolen car. One of the four rounds missed and hit a parked car at a neighboring house on Johnson Avenue.

Salem Township Police Department

Investigators believe the three suspects pictured reside in the Hazleton area. Anyone with information is asked to call Salem Township police at 570-752-3772.