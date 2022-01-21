Three sentenced in connection to 2020 Scranton murder

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men were sentenced Friday for the roles they played in the murder of 21-year-old, Rosemarie Mistler, in June of 2020.

According to police, Mistler was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Main Avenue in Scranton on June 11, 2020.

According to the Lackawanna County Clerk of Judicial Records, Nasir Williams was charged with third-degree murder and sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison. Londell Wright was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder of the third degree and sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison and Rashawn Henry was charged with criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and sentenced to four to eight years in prison.

Police first arrested then 15-year-old Jaylin Collins in connection to the homicide and stated three other men, Londell Wright, of Scranton, Nasir Williams, of Wilkes-Barre and Latrell Holmes, from Florence, South Carolina who were all under 18 at the time, were also wanted for their involvement in the shooting death of Mistler.

In July of 2020, police arrested Wright, Williams and Holmes and originally charged them all with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

According to paperwork, officers later arrested Rashawn Henry in connection with the murder and charged him with criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

All men will get credit for the time served since their arrest.