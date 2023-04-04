MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men allegedly involved in an attack on the Pine Ridge Community, where a security guard was kidnapped, have been sentenced on multiple charges.

In February, 34-year-old Adam Abdur-Rahim and 31-year-old Musa Abdur-Rahim, both of Binghamton NY, and 53-year-old Troy Sutton, of Brooklyn, NY were convicted by a jury for kidnapping, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, in 2019 the three men broke into the Pine Ridge Community office and assaulted a security guard, and handcuffed him.

Police say the three later stole his rifle and bulletproof vest and forced him into his truck. Additionally, one of the men also pointed a gun at the face of another security officer.

The three were given the following prison sentences for the crimes committed:

Musa Abdur-Rahim will serve 23 years to 52 years and 4 months in state prison and be fined $2,000

Adam Abdur Rahim will serve 25 years and 2 months to 69 years and 1 month in state prison and a fine of $3,100

Troy Sutton will serve 40 years to 80 years in state prison and be fined $2,300

At the hearing, the three men said they were directed to carry out these tasks by Tonia Scott, who told the men they were acting as “tribal police” as part of the “Indian Nation” which according to a press release from the DA, was proven to be false.