STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death.

According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the 900 block of McKinely Way in Smithfield Township.

Once arriving in the area police say they found a man laying on the grass next to the driveway with a gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

While on the scene, troopers saw a man driving down towards the home, later identified as Tyheem Downs, come out of his car saying “they were trying to kill me.”

Downs informed troopers that Kayla Watts, 22, of Scranton, messaged him requesting to come over to his house. Watts arrived and asked to use the bathroom, Downs stated he could hear Watts talking on the phone and then heard footsteps coming upstairs, as stated in the affidavit.

Downs stated he tried running out of the house when four men covering their faces with blue bandanas began to attack him, according to court documents.

Investigators say Downs broke free and grabbed a gun from his car and began to fire several rounds as the four men were coming into the garage. The suspects fled the scene shortly after, except for one who was killed by a shot fired by Downs, police say.

The affidavit states surveillance video was obtained by investigators that proved Down’s testament to be true.

Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

Monroe County District Attorney’s Office

As stated in the affidavit, investigators received a call that a second gunshot victim arrived at the hospital, that man was later identified as Unique Rainey, 24, of Scranton.

Investigators discovered that Rainey was driven to the hospital by Watts, and both were interviewed by police.

Rainey admitted to attacking Downs with three other men at his home stating he had the intention of attacking whoever Watts was seeing.

The DA’s office said the accomplice’s death was justified, as Down’s exercised his right of self-defense within his own home.

Rainey was sentenced to five and a half to eleven and a half years in state prison, which will be followed by an additional year of probationary supervision.

Watts pled guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and received a sentence of eight to twenty-four months in county jail, followed by three years of probation.

A third accomplice, Michael Clark, 19, of East Stroudsburg, pled guilty to Burglary and received a sentence of two to ten years in state prison.

The final accomplice remains in Monroe County Correctional Facility while awaiting trial.