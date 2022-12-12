BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators are actively searching for multiple suspects involved in a stabbing incident that left one man injured.

According to Bloomsburg Police Department, officers were called to a stabbing victim near the area of the police station.

The victim stated to officers that he was assaulted in the area of East 6th and Catherine Street in Bloomsburg around 4:00 a.m. Police say the victim was found with one stab wound to the lower back.

Investigators said that the victim was approached from behind by three men wearing masks.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or anyone with cameras is asked to check and see if the assault was captured, contact Bloomsburg police at 570-784-6300.