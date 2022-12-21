LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County.

Police say there were indicators that criminal activity was going on and a search was done on the man’s vehicle. As a result, troopers said they seized a large quantity of illegal narcotics.

The man was charged with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and place in the Susquehanna County Jail.

PSP stated on December 17 around 10:00 p.m. troopers pulled over a car on Interstate 81 south in Lenox Township for traffic violations.

As troopers were investigating they said criminal activity was seen however, a search of the car was denied.

PSP narcotic K9 was called to the scene and as a result of their search investigators seized pounds of marijuana, THC vapes, edibles, and 4000 alprazolam pills from the two New Jersey men inside the car.

Charges were filed through the district court and state police are continuing to investigate the incident.