WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men have been charged after a months-long investigation revealed the group sold weed at the Wayne County Fair.

The Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the following three men and their corporation, Best Damn Buds, LLC, have been charged with dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, after a months-long investigation;

Adam Cottle, 36, of Spring Brook Township

Edward Delemarre, 42, of Honesdale

Thomas Fisch, 36, of Royersford

Drug Task Force Detectives in Wayne County investigated the sale of marijuana at the Wayne County Fair by a business named Best Damn Buds, LLC.

After receiving numerous complaints from fairgoers, Wayne County Detectives initiated an investigation with undercover detectives who purchased items from the Best Damn Buds booth at the fair. The purchased items were analyzed at a PA State Police Regional Laboratory and tested positive for marijuana, as stated in the affidavit.

A search warrant was executed at the booth and 59 items of marijuana were seized along with multiple items of drug paraphernalia. These items were also analyzed and out of the 59 items that were tested, 46 of the items tested positive for marijuana.

According to court documents, Best Damn Buds, LLC is only licensed to sell CBD products and were caught selling THC product.

All three men face various drug-related charges.