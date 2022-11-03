LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County detectives are charging three men in separate investigations regarding the possession of child pornography.

According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Jonathan Johnson, 29, of Clark Summit, Michael Sofka, 27, and Charles Williams, 35, both from Scranton, have been charged in separate investigations after the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children were tipped on child phonography uploads.

Police say Johnson was found uploading files of child porn by MediaLab/Kik. Officers searched Johnson’s house in Clark Summit where they found his phone hidden underneath a bed.

Johnson admitted to downloading the files to his phone and that he has been viewing such files for the past two years. He was charged with 84 counts of child pornography and 9 counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts.

Investigators stated Sofka was found paying for naked images of underage victims and then sharing them on Reddit and Snapchat.

Police said they later found 1,000 images and videos of child pornography on Sofka’s phone. He has been charged with 100 counts of child pornography, 11 counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

As stated in the affidavit, Williams uploaded 25 files containing child pornography to his phone. Williams admitted to officers that he viewed the files for 8 months.

Williams has been charged with 45 counts of disseminating photos or films of child sex acts, 70 counts of possession of child pornography, and two counts of felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Johnson, Williams, and Sofka remain in Lackawanna County Prison. Williams and Sofka are on a $75,000 bail each. Johnson is on $25,000 bail.