MCADOO, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a shooting where they say three men approached another man and shot him in the stomach.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, May 16 around 11:30 p.m. troopers were called for a shooting in the area of East 3rd Street and North Manning Street in McAdoo.

Police say the 911 caller told them a man was shot in the stomach after he had an encounter with three men, two of which were wearing masks and acting “suspicious.”

Troopers stated the three suspects fled the area on foot and the victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital in Hazleton, then later flown to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital in Allentown.

At this time the victim is in stable condition and state police are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.