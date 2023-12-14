MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced three men have been arrested and are facing child sex abuse offenses for various crimes.

According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, the following three men were arrested by his office in the past week for alleged sexual abuse of children;

Donald McConnell, 61, of Dingmans Ferry

Chad Parker, 34, of Bushkill

Robert J. Lasky, 48, of Blooming Grove Township

Donald McConnell

The affidavit alleges, that on December 6, McConnell began abusing a minor at the age of 15 and it recently continued again. During this time McConnell demanded and coerced the minor to provide him with sexually explicit photos over social media, police stated.

McConnell was remanded to Pike County Correctional Facility on a $500,000. He has been charged with aggravated indecent assault, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, intimidation of a victim/witness, and other related offenses.

Chad Parker

Then on December 7 court documents state, that detectives served a search warrant on Parker’s residence after detectives received information that Parker had sent child sexual abuse material along with sexually explicit text messages.

Parker’s phone was seized and the alleged images were found. He remains in the Pike County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.

Robert Lasky

Lastly, on December 12, investigators say they received a cyber tip that child sexual abuse materials were uploaded over social media. Working with detectives, the Pennsylvania State Police pulled over Lasky and seized his phone.

Police said a search of the phone revealed numerous videos and photos of child sexual abuse material. Some of the images were of prepubescent children being sexually assaulted, the affidavit notes. Lasky was arraigned and released by the judge on his recognizance.

Parker and Lasky face various child-related sexual abuse offenses.