JERSEY SHORE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three juveniles have been charged after police say they were found with a stolen gun.

According to Lycoming Regional Police, three males ages 12, 13, and 14 have been charged with burglary, theft, and gun-related charges.

Police say on the evening of May 18 they were called to the 300 block of Thompson Street in Jersey Shore Borough after a homeowner returned home to find it had been burglarized and a gun was stolen.

Through an investigation police say, the teens took the gun to a local park and removed the gun lock. Two of the juveniles were on probation prior to this offense and officers found the stolen gun in Clinton County on May 23, officers stated.

Officials note two boys were from the Jersey Shore area and the third was from Avis, PA.