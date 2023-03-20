SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in Scranton, Monday evening, as three victims were injured from gunfire, police say.

According to Scranton Police Chief Tom Carroll, officers responded to the 1900 block of Price Street Monday around 5:00 p.m., for a report of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police confirmed to Eyewitness News three victims suffered gunshot wounds. However, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is an active investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest as it becomes available.