SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three personal care home workers are being accused of endangering the lives of nearly 37 residents after police found them living in deplorable conditions.

According to the Scranton Police Department, after a two-year investigation, officers found numerous violations, code, and ordinance infractions at Green Ridge Manor located on Sanderson Avenue, which closed in 2021 and had 37 adult residents.

As a result, investigators have charged Stephanie Zangardi, 36, who owned and operated Green Ridge Manor, Armand Zangardi, 45, the facility’s director, with neglect of a care-dependent person, and 37 counts each of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and recklessly endangering another person.

Detectives have also charged 42-year-old Amy Lynn Paone, with 36 counts each of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say an inspection in March 2021 discovered black mold, fecal matter smeared on a bathroom toilet, exposed wires, empty oxygen tanks unsafely stored, bedbugs, and water damage. Other inspections found a gas leak and numerous fire code violations.

In November 2021, a resident of Green Ridge Manor called 911 stating there were no employees at the facility, stated police. Officers arrived and found no staff in the building after Paone left at 11:00 p.m. until she returned at 12:30 a.m., as stated in the affidavit.

Paone was the only employee working that day at the facility, which required two employees to be working at all times, according to court papers.

“It’s a bad situation for the people that are in there, it’s a bad situation for the families who depend on those people that are in there, so overall that’s disappointing as well,” said Tom Thurber, of Green Ridge, Scranton.

Armand Zangardi and Stephanie Zangardi were arraigned on $100,000 bail. Both have preliminary hearings on November 13. An arraignment date for Paone hasn’t been scheduled.