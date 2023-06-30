SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials state three out of nine people charged with stealing significant artwork and sports memorabilia for over 20 years have pled guilty.

Officials tell Eyewitness News Daryl Rinker, 50, of Thornhurst, Fracesco Tassiello, 50, of Scranton, and Ralph Parry, 45, of Covington Township, have pled guilty to charges of:

Committing theft of major artwork

Concealment or disposal of objects of cultural heritage

Interstate transportation of stolen property

Three out of the nine, Damien Boland, 47, of Moscow, Alfred Atsus, and Joseph Atsus, 47, of Covington Township have all pled not guilty and will have trials set for later this year.

Dawn Trotta and Thomas Trotta have a plea hearing scheduled on July 5.

At this time, Nicholas Dombek, 53, of Thornhurst remains a fugitive. Investigators have not confirmed if he was found and placed in custody.

The maximum penalty for the conspiracy charge is five years imprisonment, and for each of the other offenses is ten years imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.