LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged three people after multiple calls came in for items being thrown off an overpass on I-80.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 4:00 a.m. troopers got calls about items being thrown from the White Deer Pike overpass on Interstate 80 at mile marker 195.4 in Lewis Township, Union County.

PSP said once troopers arrived on the scene they saw two men later identified as Caleb Harvey, 28, and Derek Weaver, 38, and a 16-year-old, all from Loganton, standing on the overpass.

It was discovered that the three were throwing items onto moving cars driving along I-80, stated investigators.

Harvey was charged with corruption of minors, public intoxication, propulsion of missiles onto the roadway, and reckless endangerment.

Weaver was charged with corruption of minors and public intoxication. The teen is charged through juvenile court with propulsion of missiles onto roadway, and reckless endangerment.