EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have been charged for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin in Monroe County.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced the following individuals have been indicted by the federal grand jury for selling drugs;

40-year-old Rosa Duran from Davenport, Flordia

32-year-old Tony Oliver from Paterson, New Jersey

23-year-old Dewayne Hutton from East Orange, New Jersey

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Oliver, Duran, and Hutton conspired to sell fentanyl and heroin between April 2021 and September 2023 in Monroe County and elsewhere.

Attorney Karam says Oliver was charged with conspiring to distribute over 400 grams of fentanyl which is equivalent to 16,000 grams of potentially lethal doses of fentanyl. Allegedly three suspects sold and possessed fentanyl on three dates in May, July, and September of 2023.

Officials say Oliver can serve a minimum of 10 years and a maximum life of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Duran and Hutton can serve up to 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.