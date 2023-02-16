MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are charged after retail theft at Target where over $3,600 worth of items were stolen, PSP stated.

According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on January 29 around 5:00 p.m., troopers responded to a Target in Snyder County for a report of retail theft.

Investigators said three people filled three different shopping carts and left the store without paying for any of the items. The suspects then left the parking lot in a 2020 blue Infinite SUV.

PSP notes the suspects stole 135 items including high-value, over-the-counter items totaling a value of $3,665.59.

Police say they were able to identify the suspects and criminal charges were filed through the district court.