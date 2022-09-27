SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death in Union County.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment claims Darryl Elliot, 36 from Sunbury, Steven Pierro, 34 from Plymouth Meeting, and Heather Carper, 34 from Northumberland, conspired to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine within the Middle District of Pennsylvania resulting in an overdose death.

The maximum penalty under federal law is life in prison, a term of supervised release

following imprisonment, and a fine.

According to the release, the judge is required to weigh a number of factors to determine if the punishment fits the crime so the maximum penalty for the offense is not an accurate indicator of the potential sentence for each specific defendant.