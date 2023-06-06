HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are being charged after police say they broke into the WILK Newsraido transmission station.

Christian MacDowell, 47, James Norman Swank, 35, and Elizabeth Ann Caruso, 35, are each charged with burglary after they allegedly broke into WILK located in the 1000 block of Wilkes-Barre Street in Hanover Township on May 27.

Police say surveillance video caught the trio breaking in through the rear of the building and kicking the door down

According to the affidavit, Caruso and Swank admitted being at the station but denied stealing anything. While MacDowell admitted breaking into the station and stealing two demolition bags, sanitary wipes, and a fire extinguisher, officers said.

Swank, Caruso, and Macdowell were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, and criminal mischief. The three were released on $25,000 unsecured bail, each.