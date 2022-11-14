SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lengthy investigation, Scranton police say they arrested three men who were involved in crimes such as shootings, drug and illegal gun sales at two Scranton businesses.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday, November 11 around 9:30 a.m. officers executed a search warrant on Prime Kutz and Pop’s Tires on Capouse Avenue and Ash Street.

Investigators stated during the investigation an informant made 10 controlled purchases of drugs from several people who work at and own the two businesses.

As a result, police arrested Almon Hopkins, 41, James Gardner, 34, and Freddie Lee Mealing, 34, all of Scranton.

Officers said while waiting to execute the raid, they saw Hopkins arrive at the tire shop with a black backpack and left it at the business. Twenty minutes later, Hopkins returned and removed the bag from the store, police said.

Later police said the bag Hopkins possessed contained:

A stolen handgun

224 MDMA pills

54 grams of marijuana

55 tablets of Xanax

During the search of the tire shop, police said they seized the following items from a Philadelphia Eagles backpack:

Multiple bags containing around a total of 129 grams of marijuana

Two digital scales

One plastic cup containing around 24 suspected MDMA pills

One plastic cup containing 7 Xanax bars

One gram of cocaine

A plastic bag containing 2.5 grams of crystal meth

Hopkins is facing drug charges, illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possessing a firearm without a license. Gardner and Mealing face multiple drug charges.

Police said the search warrant was granted after a months-long investigation into drug and violent crimes at the businesses, such as nonfatal shootings, drug sales, and illegal firearm possession.