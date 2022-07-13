DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating a homicide that resulted in the arrest of three people.

According to PSP Northumberland County, the homicide occurred on Groover Road in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.

State police say three individuals have been charged with homicide and other related charges: Dorothy Huffman, 44 Thomas Huffman, 45 both of Watsontown, and a 17-year-old who troopers did not identify.

All three were taken into custody and remain in the Northumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.