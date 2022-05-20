EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in NEPA were charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed in Sullivan and Lycoming County.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks.

According to investigators, on Thursday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct ten compliance checks to establishments in Sullivan and Lycoming County.

A total of three businesses were not in compliance, serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age. Officials did not name those establishments.

PSP says the following two establishments were in compliance with not serving alcohol to persons under 21 years of age:

Stephen M Macelhaney T/A Hillsgrove Hotel

High Knob Inn, Inc.

Dushore Beverage

D&D Brew Works LLC

Ronald D Hicks T/A Sonestown Country Inn

JLP Bar & Grill LLC

IVSI Inc T/A The Angus Inn

According to the CDC, “Alcohol is the most commonly used substance among young people in the U.S. Data from several national surveys documents the use of alcohol among young people.”

You can find more information about underage drinking by visiting the CDC’s website.