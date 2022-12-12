HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft.

During an investigation police say two women ages 24 and 15 failed to pay for multiple items. The total amount of items stolen was $535.

On December 7 around 6:00 p.m. police responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart. Troopers said a 35-year-old woman from Hazleton tried to steal $143 worth of items without paying.

Items that were attempted to be stolen by the women arrested were;

Barbie Dolls

Men’s shorts, shirts, socks

Multiple food items

Two women were charged through the district court.