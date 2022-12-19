HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 14 around 5:00 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft.

During an investigation, police say a 41-year-old woman, from Hazleton, failed to pay for multiple items. The total amount of items stolen was $52.

On December 17 around 4:50 p.m. police responded to a report of retail theft at Walmart. Troopers said two people a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman both from Hazleton, tried to steal $198.91 worth of items without paying.

PSP stated all three have been charged through the district court.