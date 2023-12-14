TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men are in custody after being caught allegedly stealing from the North Face at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department on November 13 officers received a call from North Face for a theft investigation.

Police say two of the three suspects resembled the suspects from the previous retail theft incident.

Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with Timothy Abner, Brian Hughes, and Richard Saunders. During an initial interview with Saunders, he attempted to flee, before being arrested by officers, officials note.

Investigators said Saunders had several warrants in the Philadelphia area.

As stated by police surveillance footage showed the three suspects collected items and then dumped their bags when they noticed police had arrived.

Officials said Abner, Hugh, and Saunders are being held in Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Police have charged Saunders with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft, false identification to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.