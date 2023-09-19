DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say three people have been arrested, two at gunpoint, after they tried to break into the Dickson City police impound lot.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, Jahsiah Laborde, 26, Gamel McFarland, 30, and Tracy Sewah, 24, are accused of attempting to break into Johnson’s Towing, a police impound lot, on the Scranton-Carbondale Highway, Monday around 12:00 a.m.

Police say officers were on patrol when they spotted a man, later identified as Laborde, from Dunmore, trying to get into a closed and locked gate of the impound lot.

Jahsiah Laborde

Laborde ran after officers turned on their emergency lights, however, police were able to block a sedan parked nearby with McFarland and Sewah, both from Scranton, inside. An officer said he held the two at gunpoint until additional police arrived.

McFarland on the left, Sewah on the right

As stated in the affidavit, McFarland told officers he agreed to give Labrode a ride to the tow lot in exchange for gas money. Sewah told police she didn’t know the man who fled and did not know why he came to the tow lot. However, officers said McFarldan told them Sewah was Larbode’s girlfriend.

Later investigators say they found Laborde outside a Walmart and he tried to pull away from the officer before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Laborde and McFarland have been charged with burglary and other related charges. Sewah has been charged with loitering and prowling at night.

According to court documents, Laborde is a suspect in a separate case where he allegedly fled on foot after a traffic stop found multiple firearms inside a car. The vehicle was impounded after the stop and secured in the police impound lot at Johnson’s.

All three suspects were arraigned, Laborde and McFarland are held in the Lackawanna County Prison after posting the $40,000 and $30,000 bail. Sewah was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.