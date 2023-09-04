EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted sobriety checkpoints over Labor Day weekend, resulting in three people’s arrest for various DUI violations.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 1-3, troopers conducted DUI checkpoints on various roadways in Monroe and Carbon County.

Police say the checkpoints resulted in three people’s arrest for driving under the influence.

State police say the goal of a sobriety checkpoint is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related fatal and serious crashes, along with reducing the number of DUI drivers on Pennsylvania highways.