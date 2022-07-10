WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people on Friday night after a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation turned violent.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police, they performed a traffic stop for a car that had a vehicle code violation around 8:00 p.m., on Friday on Kidder Street near the Ocean State Job Lot, and in the car were Joshua Clemens of Newfoundland, Jena Rice of Roseto, and Bonnie Gunderman of Salem Township.

Officers say during the stop, Gunderman became agitated and began acting in a disorderly manner, to protest the violation. Also, Joshua Clemens tried to identify himself as his deceased brother Zacharia Clemens and Jena Rice also tried to identify herself as her sister, Jerica Getz.

Police say as they tried to detain Clemens, he resisted and tried to pull away from the officer, causing him to fall on the ground and injure himself while attempting to flee.

Police say they used a taser to try and subdue him however, it had no effect on Clemens as he fought with and resisted officers for around three minutes before Clemens grabbed the taser from the officers.

According to officials, Clemens was then taken into custody, where they identified him as Joshua Clemens and found he had three arrest warrants from three separate law enforcement agencies.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department

Officials say, Clemens was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared and then he was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he was arraigned in front of MDJ Webby Senior and held on $75,000 bail, in addition to the three active warrants.

Clemens is charged with aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, simple assault, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, and false identification to a law enforcement officer.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Clemens is also wanted in Wayne county for child neglect and failing to appear in court.

Police say charges will be filed against Rice for identity theft and false identification to law enforcement and Gunderman for disorderly conduct and traffic offenses.