WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people have been arrested Friday for a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man in Wilkes-Barre, investigators announced.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Yuamir S. Grayson, 27, Breanna Marie Knight, 26, both of Wilkes-Barre and Kadeen Carruth, 19, of Hazleton, were charged with an open count of criminal homicide for a shooting that occurred on January 30.

Around 11:53 p.m., officers were called to the area of Coal Street and Logan Court for reports of shots being fired.

As police were responding, they say a second call came in for a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Coal Street and North Meade Street.

Once on the scene, officers said they found the man, later identified as Elijah Rivers, 22, with a gunshot wound and used life-saving measures until the paramedics transported Rivers to the hospital. However, police said Rivers later died from his injuries.

As stated in the affidavit, investigators recovered surveillance videos of the area that showed two men and a woman. They were later identified as Knight, Grayson, and Carruth, who arrived on North Meade Street in a white Ford Focus shortly before the shooting.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Carruth and Grayson exit the car, fired several shots toward Rivers, then leave the scene in the Ford. A witness later told detectives when Knight discovered Rivers was dead she stated, “they killed the wrong guy.”

Wilkes-Barre police say they learned the trio intended to kill a friend of the victim that arrived home on North Meade Street shortly after the shooting took place.

All three individuals are currently incarcerated pending arraignment.