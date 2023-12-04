TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three men have been arrested after police say they were caught stealing from North Face at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on November 13 around 5:00 p.m., officers were called to the North Face store at the Pocono Outlets for a report of retail theft.

Police say employees saw three men enter the store, and two closely resembling suspects from a previous theft incident. Once officers arrived on the scene they made contact with the possible suspects, later identified as Timothy Abner, Brian Hughes, and Richard Saunders, all from Philadelphia.

While being interviewed by officers, Saunders tried to flee from police but was then quickly detained. Investigators say a review of the video footage showed the suspects gathering up items from the store and then dumping their bags and attempting to leave when police arrived.

After further investigation, the three suspects were involved, together, in several other retail thefts from the Philadelphia area.

Richard Saunders Timothy Abner Brian Hughes

Photos Courtesy: Pocono Township Police

Saunders was found to have several warrants out of the Philadelphia area resulting in his arrest, and he was placed in the Monroe County Correctional Facility. Saunders was charged with retail theft, conspiracy to commit retail theft, false identification to law enforcement, and resisting arrest.

Officers stated Abner and Hughes were taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.