HANOVER TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three women, seized $18,000 and various drugs from a home after a drug investigation in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, on Thursday around 9:30 a.m., multiple responding drug investigators executed a search warrant at a house on Regal Street, Korn Krest section of Hanover Township.

Police say they seized a large amount of synthetic cannabinoids (Spice), packaging materials, and over $18,000 in cash. The synthetic cannabinoids were field tested and are presumed to be laced with additional illicit controlled substances.

Hanover Township Police

Investigators say three women, Kit Zim, 36, Ella Zim, 38, and Alice Zim, 32, were arrested as a result search of the search warrant.

All three were charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Conspiracy to Commit Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

All were taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 straight cash bail.