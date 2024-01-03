NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for three people who stole a large amount of money from a gas station.

According to the Nesquehoning Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Fuel UP in the 700 block of East Catawissa Street for a theft report.

Police say three suspects entered the store, used a key to access the gaming machines, and removed money. Then the three approached the register and took two money bags, officers stated.

Nesquehoning Police Department

The suspects fled the business in a red Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nesquehoning Police Department at 570-669 9111.