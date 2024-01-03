NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for three people who stole a large amount of money from a gas station.
According to the Nesquehoning Police Department, on December 28 around 9:00 p.m., officers were called to Fuel UP in the 700 block of East Catawissa Street for a theft report.
Police say three suspects entered the store, used a key to access the gaming machines, and removed money. Then the three approached the register and took two money bags, officers stated.
The suspects fled the business in a red Chevrolet SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nesquehoning Police Department at 570-669 9111.