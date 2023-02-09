HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested three people for allegedly selling sea salt posing as methamphetamine and ripping off the buyer.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, investigators received a tip that two people, later identified as David Michael Rodriguez, 39, of Madison Street, and Diana Yakabovicz, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, were using Facebook Messenger to set up a drug sale.

As stated in the affidavit officers set up an undercover drug sting in a parking lot on the Sans Souci Parkway Tuesday evening in Hanover Township.

Officers say they approached the car and arrested Rodriguez, Yakabovicz, and Jason Lenahan, 44 of Wilkes-Barre, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

According to court papers, Rodriguez gave the buyer a bag of what looked like meth but was actually sea salt.

Rodriguez and Yakabovicz were charged with selling a non-controlled substance as a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Lenahan was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility unable to post the $100,000 bail.