WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are wanted by police after they allegedly stole from Target twice stealing over $300 worth of items.
According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 30 the suspects pictured entered the Wilkes-Barre Township Target.
Police say the suspects selected various household items while in the store and did not pay for them. Totaling $335 worth of stolen merchandise.
The suspects took turns selecting merchandise and then exited the store without paying for the items and in a black SUV, stated investigators.
Officers noted this was the second time the group stole from Target within the year.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm Jon Rodriguez using email: rodriguez@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570 606 4791, or text 570 760 0215.