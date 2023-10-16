WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are wanted by police after they allegedly stole from Target twice stealing over $300 worth of items.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 30 the suspects pictured entered the Wilkes-Barre Township Target.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Police say the suspects selected various household items while in the store and did not pay for them. Totaling $335 worth of stolen merchandise.

The suspects took turns selecting merchandise and then exited the store without paying for the items and in a black SUV, stated investigators.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

Officers noted this was the second time the group stole from Target within the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptlm Jon Rodriguez using email: rodriguez@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570 606 4791, or text 570 760 0215.