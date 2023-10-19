WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say three women are being accused of a theft ring after stealing from multiple Targets across the state of Pennsylvania.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the three women pictured entered the Target in Wilkes-Barre Township on October 18.

While in the store, police say the suspects selected and hid Dyson Vacuums, Coffee Makers, and other various electronic items with a total retail value of approximately 2,000.

Wilkes-Barre Township Police

The investigation revealed the suspects had also been in the Dickson City Target on the same night.

Police said the Target loss prevention informed them that this group has stolen from every Target in Eastern Pennsylvania and may have also been involved in thefts from other states.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or any criminal activity in the Wilkes Barre Township Area can contact us at: kaskey@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us, call 570 606 4791, text 570 760 0215.