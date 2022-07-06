CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating reported harassment that occurred at a community pool involving one woman and two teenagers.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), at around 3:00 p.m. troopers responded to the Sierra View Association pool in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County for a reported trespassing.

Troopers say the victim informed them that a large group of people attempted to enter the pool with expired passes.

The victim told investigators that two male teenagers ignored the request of the employee to not enter the pool. PSP states a verbal altercation then happened between the victim and a woman who was part of the large group.

The woman, the two teenagers, and the rest of the group left in multiple vehicles. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Trooper Dewitt at 570-646-2271.