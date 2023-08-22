EASTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say one out of three suspects have been arrested for an alleged “distraction theft” ring that has been committed throughout three states.

According to Pennsylvania State Poice, on August 2 troopers were notified of a theft that happened at Weis Markets the day before.

Police say three people distracted a woman by her car and stole credit cards from her purse. Then one of the three suspects, 22-year-old David Raducu, went to Walmart and bought $2,400 in gift cards and cash with the victim’s credit and debit cards, PSP stated.

On August 8 a vehicle was stopped in Knoxville Tennessee with Raducu driving and the other two suspects inside the car. Raducu was then arrested for driving without a license.

Investigators learned Raducu and the two suspects were involved in similar crimes in Ohio, New York, and five different counties in Pennsylvania.

Raducu is being extradited from Knoxville to Wyoming County to face charges.

State police note all three suspects have allegedly been involved in several distraction typ thefts all over the East Coast.