SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say they are investigating an incident where a woman threatened to shoot a McDonald’s employee when she forgot to give her orange juice.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Christmas Eve around 9:00 a.m., troopers were told about an incident at a McDonald’s in Shamokin Dam.

Police say an unknown woman threatened to shoot an employee for forgetting the orange juice that she did not order.

The suspect then left ht scene in a black Nissan Altima. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the PSP Selinsgrove unit at 570-374-8145.