KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after police say he threatened to kill a Luzerne County officer while he was found chasing a woman.

According to the Kingston Police Department, an Edwardsville officer was on Main Street when he was approached by a woman who was being chased by a man, later identified as 40-year-old James Davis.

Police say the woman claimed Davis showed up at her apartment and threatened her with a gun because she allegedly owed him money. The officer said he tried to talk to Davis but he began to walk away.

When police tried to stop Davis, he took out a loaded 9mm handgun and told the officer he was going to kill him, as stated in the affidavit. Davis started a fight with the officer and was later arrested when other responding units arrived on the scene, police stated.

The gun was later found to be stolen out of Wilkes-Barre and Davis was also in possession of a bag with suspected cocaine inside, according to court documents.

Davis faces the offenses of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, and recklessly endangering another person.

Davis remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail after being deemed a danger to society.