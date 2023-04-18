Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say made threats to go on a “shooting spree” at a church.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, in July 2022, two people reported to officers that Justin Ceaser-Augustus, 28, was making threats to shoot them.

Police say the victims stated Ceaser-Augustus made threats to shoot the victims in the mouth and then go on a “shooting spree” at the Christ Community Worship Center in the 400 block of West Fourth Street.

Investigators said Ceaser-Augustus believed the church was directly responsible for influencing the domestic violence between a family member and a man.

The victims informed police that Ceaser-Augustus has access to two 9mm handguns, suffered from mental health disorders, and is military trained, serving 9 years in the Air Force.

Williamsport police state due to the threats made, Ceaser-Augustus’ mental health, and his access to weapons, officers arrested him.

He has been charged with terrorist threats.