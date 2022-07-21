SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Tennessee man was arrested and faces charges in Scranton for allegedly possessing multiple types of drugs with the intent to distribute.

According to the indictment, Abraham Francis Isaac III from Johnson City, Tennessee, traveled through the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on July 6 with the intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and marijuana.

Court documents show that the National Parks Service is investigating this case.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is twenty years in prison.