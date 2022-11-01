MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are issuing out an arrest warrant for a Bloomsburg teen who they say raped a 15-year-old girl.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 troopers received a report of an alleged rape that happened in Mount Pleasant Township.

Troopers said through an investigation it was found that 18-year-old Logan Webb forced a 15-year-old girl to have sex with him.

On Tuesday state police placed charges against Webb for rape, sexual assault, corruption of minors, and harassment.

A warrant has been issued for Webb’s arrest. This is a developing story we will update you with the latest as it is released.