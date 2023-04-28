MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are issuing an arrest warrant for a teen wanted on multiple charges in Moosic.

According to the Moosic Borough Police Department, Nymere Canada, known to the Wilkes-Barre area is wanted on:

Strangulation

Endangering the welfare of a child

Recklessly endangering another person

Simple assault

Harassment

Anyone with information regarding Canada’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Moosic police at 570-342-9111.

Canada was previously charged for his alleged involvement in a home invasion that occurred in Scranton on June 8, 2022.