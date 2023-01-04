WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A teen police say was involved in a drive-by shooting last year in Wilkes-Barre has been sentenced to prison.

Tyvon Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to 23-46 months in prison for his involvement in two Wilkes-Barre shootings.

Police had charged Redd-Sykes with shooting four rounds at a group of people at North Grant Street in October of 2021, and for a shooting in the area of Beaumont and Madison Streets and at North Main Streets in March of 2022.

Redd-Sykes had a gunshot wound to his leg in the shooting at North Main streets. Investigators said the shootings involved rival groups.

He was sentenced to state prison on charges of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, possession of a firearm by a minor, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and false identification to law enforcement.