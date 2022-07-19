NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an alleged assault involving multiple suspects that left a teenager injured with burns.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the incident happened on July 9 when an altercation occurred in Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County.

PSP stated the victim a 19-year-old female was involved in the attraction with multiple suspects resulting in her coming into contact with a campfire and sustaining burns.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video of the assault is asked to contact PSP Troop L Schuylkill Haven Barracks at 570-754-4600